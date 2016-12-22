Mindy Kaling Reveals the Funniest Gift She's Ever Received...Spoiler Alert: It Involves Her Face

It finally all makes sense to Mindy Kaling

For years, the Mindy Project star's friend Sonia Kharkar had a camera pointed at her during meals. Now, the Emmy nominee finally knows why. 

"I would always ask her why the hell she was doing that," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday she gave me these six dessert plates printed with photos of me shoving food in my face. It's the funniest gift I've ever gotten." Now, that's quite the honor from a professional funny lady. 

On each plate, Kaling is featured munching on spaghetti, slurping drinks or taking a bite out of assorted dishes. Dinnerware with an extra bite!

It's no secret Kaling is somewhat of a foodie. Over the summer, she decided to do a full Julie & Julia with fellow star Chrissy Teigen's cookbook, Cravings. 

"Hands down my favorite cookbook is #cravingscookbook by the wonderful @chrissyteigen. On the right are two of my favorite recipes: King's Hawaiian BLPTS and pot pie soup. I die. Get this book and do a full Julie & Julia with it like I'm doing," she wrote on Instagram in July. 

For strangers to the 2009 comedy-drama, Meryl Streep starred as Julia Child and Amy Adams portrayed a 30-something who decides to cook every recipe in Child's cookbook and blog about the process. 

While that may seem liked quite the undertaking for culinary amateurs, it was a welcome project for the actress. 

"Thanks @elisabethstassenwellness for capturing me at my most comfortable, in the kitchen," she previously wrote on social media. 

Now, once Kaling is done cooking up delicious treats, she has the perfect plates to serve them on. 

