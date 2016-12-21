Kevin Hart, Sean Lowe and More Stars Spread Holiday Cheer in Matching Family Pajamas

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Will Spend Christmas in the Hospital

Nick Cannon Will Spend Christmas in the Hospital

Russell Wilson, Christmas 2016

Russell Wilson Just Made Christmas Unforgettable for the Entire Seattle Seahawks Organization

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sean Lowe, Instagram

Instagram

‘Tis the season to be jolly and what better way to express it than with matching pajamas.

While ugly holiday sweaters may be all the rage, some Hollywood stars can't experience December without some family time in identical pajama sets.

Earlier today, The Bachelor stars Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici decided to pose for some photos with their baby boy. And while smiling by the Christmas tree, followers couldn't help but admire their matching Snowmen nightwear.

"Happy Holidays from our home to yours! Our little guy makes the holidays even more special for our family," Catherine wrote. "Matching holiday jammies may just be our new tradition."

Photos

Stars Celebrate Christmas 2016

Sean added, "Our little family is ready to ring in 2017."

But as it turns out, they aren't the only family getting festive before Santa's arrival. From Melissa Gorga's Jammin' Jammies to Kevin Hart's "family swag," we're pretty impressed with these looks.

Kevin Hart 

Catherine Giudici

Melissa Gorga

Giuliana Rancic

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

A photo posted by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on

Katherine Heigl

Molly Sims 

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Merry Christmas!!

A photo posted by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) on

TAGS/ Sean Lowe , Christmas , Holidays , Family , Instagram , Top Stories