Kevin Hart, Sean Lowe and More Stars Spread Holiday Cheer in Matching Family Pajamas

‘Tis the season to be jolly and what better way to express it than with matching pajamas.
While ugly holiday sweaters may be all the rage, some Hollywood stars can't experience December without some family time in identical pajama sets.
Earlier today, The Bachelor stars Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici decided to pose for some photos with their baby boy. And while smiling by the Christmas tree, followers couldn't help but admire their matching Snowmen nightwear.
"Happy Holidays from our home to yours! Our little guy makes the holidays even more special for our family," Catherine wrote. "Matching holiday jammies may just be our new tradition."
Sean added, "Our little family is ready to ring in 2017."
But as it turns out, they aren't the only family getting festive before Santa's arrival. From Melissa Gorga's Jammin' Jammies to Kevin Hart's "family swag," we're pretty impressed with these looks.
Kevin Hart
Catherine Giudici
Melissa Gorga
We just couldn't wait until Christmas to put on these super cute, super soft pjs!!!! And yes @billrancic, your pair is on its way ?? How cute are these reindeer @jamminjammies onesies?? If you want a pair for you and your family/friends, u can order yours tonight in time for Christmas morning ????????www.shopjamminjammies.com #socute #sosoft #obsessed #familyfun #friends #luv #ad #gsobsessions