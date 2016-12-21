Katie Couric Is Returning to Today for a Week in 2017

Katie Couric is returning to the Today show.

The veteran journalist, who was a co-anchor of the morning show from 1991-2006, will return to Today for a weeklong stint in January 2017, E! News confirms. Couric will be serving as a substitute co-anchor for Matt Lauer's current on-air partner, Savannah Guthrie, who is on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child on Dec. 9, 2016.

Meredith Vieira and Natalie Morales will also co-anchor the show for a week apiece in January. Morales was relocated to Los Angeles to be the West Coast anchor of Today, as well as the host of Access Hollywood and co-host of Access Hollywood Live with Kit Hoover.