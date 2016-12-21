Kate Beckinsale Still Loves Michael Sheen and She Doesn't Care Who Knows It

When fans got a glimpse of Kate Beckinsale jumping on Michael Sheen after finding out that their daughter, Lily Sheen, was accepted into college, it became very clear that these two go beyond amicable exes.

On the cover of ES Magazine's Film Awards Issue, Beckinsale opens up about her friendly relationship with her ex but admits she finds it bizarre that people don't understand how she and Sheen could get along.

"It's so normal for us," Beckinsale says. "We split up ages ago. We have been not together far longer than we were ever together." (Beckinsale and Sheen dated from 1995-2003).

"But I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter," she adds.