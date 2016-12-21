Billy Eichner Gifts the Internet a Sequel to "It's Debra Messing, You Gays!"

The holiday sequel you've been dreaming about is here: "It's Debra Messing, You Gays!" is back for another go around on Billy Eichner's Billy on the Street. The premise? It's simple really: Eichner and Messing take to the streets of New York, hand in hand, and Eichner shouts at people on the street, many he presumes are gay people, that he's with Debra Messing.

"Let's go, they're not gay enough," Eichner shouted as he pulled the Will & Grace veteran from a pair of excited fans.

Naturally Eichner couldn't resist poking fun at his guest, referring to her now-canceled series The Mysteries of Laura and her ability to speak German.