Ashley Graham Talks Breaking Barriers With British Vogue Cover and Continuing "Mission of Beauty Beyond Size"

Graham says she has been "hearing from thousands of women that they don't feel invisible anymore, that they now feel that they have gotten their seat at the table."

"I feel even more inclined to continue my mission of beauty beyond size with the support of Vogue," she said.

"That's why this barrier-breaking cover means so much to me," Graham continued. "Not just because I get to see myself gracing this British Vogue cover, but for all the women who have heard 'no' all of their life. This is a triumph for us all, and a beautiful demonstration of how we used our voices to create change, because loving ourselves at every size and shape is not a crime, it's a right."

Graham's British Vogue cover was not without controversy. Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Shulman said earlier this month some designers "flatly refused" to dress the model for the shoot.