Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Christmas Early With Miley Cyrus and Her Family

The Cyrus family Christmas has commenced.
Five days ahead of the official holiday, Miley Cyrus and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth headed over to the Voice judge's neck of the woods for some holiday cheer.
There was no shortage of family members at the gathering with dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus and siblings Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus all gathered around the decorated tree for a group picture.
Miley stayed cozy in a pair of pink velour sweatpants, a colorful star print top and a pair of fuzzy cat ears—the perfect ensemble for a fun night in with mom and dad. Her Australian beau also kept it casual in a simple crew neck sweater and dark pants.
While the festivities were in full swing, Miley took some time to cuddle with her family's furry friends, including sister Noah's pup Sammy and Liam's dog Dora, whom she helped adopt.
At the time of the dog's adoption last November, the couple were not yet engaged again—at least not publicly. It wasn't until the new year that the press confirmed the wedding was back on for the two stars after breaking their previous engagement in 2013. According to a source, she was with Liam for Christmas last year, too.
"Miley came back to LA after spending the holidays with Liam. She had the time of her life being with him and his family," a pal close to the couple told E! News at the time.
"She feels like they could pick up right where they left off. Miley has never gotten over Liam and always hoped they would get back together. She doesn't know where it will go, but she definitely still loves him."
A year later, they're not only celebrating Christmas together again, but are also headed for the aisle, though the timing of their nuptials is currently unknown.
Will they become Mr. and Mrs. in 2017? Sound off in the comments!