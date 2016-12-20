Newly Single Hilary Duff and Scott Eastwood Have a Flirty Night Out in Los Angeles

When you're single, you might as well mingle.
Despite the busyness that comes with the holiday season,Hilary Duff was recently able to enjoy a fun night out over the weekend.
On Saturday evening, the actress was spotted at Catch LA around 11 p.m. hanging out with a girlfriend. At one point in the evening, however, fellow diner Scott Eastwood entered the picture where the two began to have a conversation.
"At one point, she was very flirtatious with Scott. The two talked for quite some time," a source shared with E! News. "Hilary was all smiles and looked happier than ever despite her recent split."
As it turns out, a separate source tells E! News that the pair left the restaurant together and went to 1OAK nightclub nearby.
But before you expect to hear anything super juicy, it appears that nothing romantic was going on.
"They were very casually chatting but no obvious PDA," our insider shared.
The Younger star recently broke up with her trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh after five months of dating. And before you think a relationship is in Hilary's future, her Instagram points to a mom just excited about the Christmas season.
"Classic. Every fams gotta have one of these. We love meeting Santa and all his helpers @thegrovela every year!" Hilary recently wrote on Instagram with a Christmas photo. "Happy holidays everyone! Hope spirits are bright!!"
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom