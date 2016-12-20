Newly Single Hilary Duff and Scott Eastwood Have a Flirty Night Out in Los Angeles

When you're single, you might as well mingle.

Despite the busyness that comes with the holiday season,Hilary Duff was recently able to enjoy a fun night out over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, the actress was spotted at Catch LA around 11 p.m. hanging out with a girlfriend. At one point in the evening, however, fellow diner Scott Eastwood entered the picture where the two began to have a conversation.

"At one point, she was very flirtatious with Scott. The two talked for quite some time," a source shared with E! News. "Hilary was all smiles and looked happier than ever despite her recent split."