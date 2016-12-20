Alan Thicke's Wife Tanya Callau Breaks Silence About the Actor's Death

Alan Thicke's wife is mourning the loss of her beloved husband.

Tanya Callau is speaking out for the first time since the Growing Pain star tragically passed last week from a heart attack at 69. In a statement to E! News, Thicke's wife of more than a decade thanks his fans for expressing their condolences following Alan's passing.

"It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time," the statement reads.

"Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke. Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning," Callau adds.