8 Brilliant Things We Learned From Jessie J's Insane Beauty Routine

After chatting with Jessie J, one thing is clear: The woman isn't afraid to do things her way.

Musical talents aside, she's been known to take a few beauty risks (like shaving her head...twice!). She's so confident, in fact, that she even does her own makeup on tour. In her eyes, beauty is limitless, she told us. That's precisely why it was only natural for her to embark upon her latest artistic venture: a bold new makeup collaboration with Make Up For Ever.

"I use all the products from the line I created, but you can do whatever you want with it… It doesn't matter if it's not 'the trend' or 'the look,' do what you want. Be your own artist; be who you are and enjoy your own face," encouraged Jessie.

As it turns out this no-rules rule book of hers isn't just limited to makeup. It's how she approaches every aspect of her beauty routine.