Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spread Holiday Cheer as Mr. and Mrs. Claus While Visiting Children's Hospital

"It was so beautiful," she wrote alongside a snapshot of the do-gooders surrounding her son. "I'm so very thankful and we got news we get to go home tomorrow."

Per a statement provided by Children's Hospital Los Angeles to E! News, "They also visited several patients who were too sick to leave their rooms, including a megafan who got a surprise happy birthday duet from Katy and Orlando."

Katy and Orlando are known for their charitable efforts, and both have been honored by major children's organizations like UNICEF. During the non-profit's annual Snowflake Ball in November, Perry told E! News exclusively of her boyfriend, "It's so funny: He was the previous award recipient. He's just got the most kind heart ever."

She added, "I try to take my light—whatever kind of global light of I have, whether it's on social media or any kind of influence—I try and steer that to what those people need and just bring awareness. This is just the beginning, and I'm really honored."