Jennifer Lopez and Drake Fuel Romance Rumors After Attending Intimate Party Together and Back-to-Back Concert Visits

Two familiar faces are single and ready to mingle this holiday season.

E! News has learned Drake organized a "very intimate dinner" at celeb hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood last night, and none other than Jennifer Lopez was in attendance for the exclusive gathering. It took no time at all before the rumor mill started shipping these two as Hollywood's hottest new couple, and while it remains to be seen what their intentions really are, J.Lo and Drake have spent quite a bit of time together recently.

It all started about two weeks ago, when the "One Dance" rapper attended the singer's All I Have concert residency in Las Vegas. But what happens in Sin City ends up on Instagram, as is evidence of Drizzy's selfie with Lopez that he riddled with lovey-dovey emojis.

Hey, no one ever doubted the omniscient power of a heart eye emoji.