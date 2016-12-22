Justin Bieber's Biggest Moments of 2016 as Depicted By His Song Titles

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Justin Bieber is certainly feeling 22...but this post isn't about quoting Taylor Swift.
Every year since his 2009 debut in the music world has been a year for the Biebs, and 2016 did not disappoint. He broke records, won major awards, dated plenty of hot ladies (and still found himself involved with Selena Gomez), was at the center of a few controversies and so on and so forth. Needless to say (and whether you like it or not), anything that was Bieber-related was newsworthy in the pop culture world.
Thus, as we count down to the New Year, it's pretty much essential we look back at some of the 22-year-old's biggest moments over the last 12 months. But worry not! We won't bore you by simply listing them.
Here they are, as depicted by his song titles:
One Time: Remember that one time the Biebs took home his first and only Grammy (thus far)? It happened at the 2016 show in January—a huge nod for the singer in the music world!
Be Alright: After scoring eight (!!!) Guiness Book of World Records for his album Purpose, it's safe to say Bieber is going to be alright when it comes to his career spectrum.
All Around the World: He embarked all around the world in March for his Purpose World Tour, which just ended last month.
Catching Feelings: This year did not disappoint Bieber when it came to the ladies. He was not only linked to Hailey Baldwin for several months, but he also had romance rumors swirling with Sofia Richie—they hung out for a couple weeks—and Kourtney Kardashian, though it was never actually confirmed if they were more than just friends.
Not to mention, he supposedly rekindled with Chantel Jeffries one night and even went on a date with Transformers actress, Nicole Peltz.
Love Yourself: Despite the many flings, Bieber used the year to focus on loving himself and handling his responsibilities, declaring he's still single in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month.
He also told GQ in February, "I don't want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I'm only theirs, only to be hurt in the end. Right now in my life, I don't want to be held down by anything," he revealed. "I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don't want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility."
Roller Coaster: Despite promising to remain single or seeing other people, Biebs still found himself aboard the roller coaster that is his relationship with ex Selena Gomez.
The couple reportedly rekindled in March—he even posted a throwback photo of them kissing—but it seems they may have ended on bad terms. In August, they got in a very public Instagram comment feud, which resulted in Bieber deleting the social media platform all together.
Mark My Words: When angry commenters left spiteful messages on pictures of him and Sofia Richie, the Biebs threatened, "I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand. If you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like."
Well, he certainly followed up on his word. In fact, during a concert last month, he claimed "Instagram is for the devil."
What Do Ü Mean: Other than his escape from Instagram, Bieber only continued to pull away from fans and cause a bit of controversy with his remarks and actions during his Purpose World Tour.
For example, in May, he announced that he would no longer be taking pictures with fans in public. "It has gotten to the point that people won't even say hi to me or recognize me as a human," he explained. "I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity."
The news came shortly after announcing his cancellation of all meet-and-greets. At the very beginning of the tour in March, he made the announcement, telling fans that while he enjoys meeting people, he ends up "feeling so drained and filled with so much of other people's spiritual energy that I end up so drained and unhappy."
As his tour continued, Bieber got into the habit of making controversial outbursts over fans who were screaming at his concerts.
"I appreciate all the support, I appreciate love, I appreciate the kind things. But the screaming in these breaks has got to stop. Please and thank you," he said during a show in October. "I don't think it's necessary when I'm trying to say something and you guys are screaming. I feel like I wanna connect with you."
When fans continued to scream, he dropped the mic and walked off stage.
Needless to say, his actions stirred up quite a bit of confusion, causing fans everywhere to ask: What do you mean, Biebs?!
Sorry: In October, the 22-year-old apologized to his fans (yes, again) for his latest bout of outbursts.
"People tend to want to shut you down..People try to twist things," he wrote in a since-deleted note on Twitter. "But I simply feel like, if I didn't use this platform to say how I truly feel, and if I didn't use this platform to be the man that I know I am, and speak from what's in my heart, then I'm doing myself injustice, and I'm not doing anybody in this audience any justice."
He continued, "There's going to be times where I say the wrong thing, because I'm human...I don't say the right thing all the time because if that was the case then I'd be a robot, and I'm just, I'm not a robot."
After explaining that there are going to be days when he's sad or mad, he concluded, "I just appreciate you guys tonight, listening to me and understanding, and rocking with me. You guys are truly amazing."
Fall: While Bieber's tour saw quite a few high points, it also came with some low points, too...literally. He fell a couple times during the Purpose World Tour, but the most famous of them all came when he fell into a huge hole. "Good thing I'm like a cat and landed on my feet," he told the crowd. "That scared the f--k outta me."
Flatline: Spoiler alert! The singer ends up being killed in Zoolander 2, uttering "Oh, fudge" when faced with a group of assassins on a motorcycle. Things got very graphic for a solid three minutes before he finally flatlined (are you getting tired of these puns yet?).
Bad Day: In one of his less flattering moments of the year, Bieber got into a fist fight in Cleveland after game three of the NBA finals. We're still not sure what prompted the scuffle, but Biebs did not back down.
Cold Water: The Biebs' booty and cold water have gone hand-in-hand in 2016.
It appeared that every time the singer was near a body of water, he couldn't help but strip down. For example, he got naked for Clash magazine in February, wearing just a hat as he posed beside the ocean. Then, a month later, he shared this photo of his bare butt while camping by a lake. "Dat ass doe," he captioned the pic.
In July, the nudity hadn't yet stopped. He stripped down to his skivvies while wakeboarding during a trip to Miami.
