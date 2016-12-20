Meghan Markle's "Topless Photos" Are Not Really Her

Meghan Markle almost found herself at the center of a royal scandal, but it turns out none of the uproar was valid.

A website published photos of what was said to be a topless Markle on vacation in Greece with then-husband Trevor Engelson. But E! News confirms that the photos are not of the Suits actress. The fake leak comes more than a month after Markle's boyfriend, Prince Harry, released a statement via the palace defending his American girlfriend's privacy and safety.

"Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," the palace said. "It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm."