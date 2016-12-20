Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Seen Together for the First Time in Months

Kanye, on the other hand, went for a more relaxed style. He showed off his blonde hair while wearing a pair of green sweats, a graphic tee and white tennis shoes.

Though this is the first time we've seen them photographed together in a while, they've still been supporting one another following what's been a difficult couple of months. Not only is Kim still on the recovery after her terrifying robbery in Paris, but 'Ye has also been working on getting healthy again after being hospitalized for exhaustion last month.

The pair has stuck by each other's side, no matter the rumors of divorce. In fact, a source told E! News just last week that they were together at their L.A. home.