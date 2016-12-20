Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Seen Together for the First Time in Months

With speculation of divorce surrounding them lately, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped out together for the first time in months.
A source tells us the couple has "never contemplated a break." In proving that, they grabbed dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica over the weekend and were photographed leaving together. Kim looked cozy in a long, black coat over a white jumpsuit, rocking her dark locks straight down her back. She accessorized with layered necklaces, heels and—the most important of them all—her wedding ring. She made headlines over the weekend when she was photographed driving without it.
Maciel / AKM-GSI
Kanye, on the other hand, went for a more relaxed style. He showed off his blonde hair while wearing a pair of green sweats, a graphic tee and white tennis shoes.
Though this is the first time we've seen them photographed together in a while, they've still been supporting one another following what's been a difficult couple of months. Not only is Kim still on the recovery after her terrifying robbery in Paris, but 'Ye has also been working on getting healthy again after being hospitalized for exhaustion last month.
The pair has stuck by each other's side, no matter the rumors of divorce. In fact, a source told E! News just last week that they were together at their L.A. home.
Maciel / AKM-GSI
"They were very sweet together and were very much together," the source explained. "They are going through a lot but from what it seems like they are doing it together and getting through it. It's been a very rough year for her."
Another source told E! News recently that that Kim and Kanye are "strong" and doing fine as a couple. "Just because the paparazzi don't see him, they're like, 'Oh, Kanye's not with Kim anymore.' That's bulls--t,'" the source said.
Kim has been staying out of the spotlight since the armed robbery in Paris, backing away from social media and canceling her public appearances. The last time she was photographed with her husband was when they reunited in New York after the robbery.
Kanye also laid low for a while following his hospitalization. However, he made his first public appearance earlier this month at the MOCA Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood where he previewed the Rick Owens: Furniture exhibition before it opens to the public.
The rapper also visited Trump Tower in New York City last week for a surprise meeting with President-Elect Donald Trump. Kanye tweeted about the meeting, writing, "I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues. These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change."