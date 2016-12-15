Erin Andrews Flashes Her Engagement Ring From Jarret Stoll in Photo Taken After Disneyland Proposal

Erin Andrews' proposal from Jarret Stoll was nothing short of magical—Disney magical.

The Dancing With the Stars co-host and Fox Sports commentator had dropped hints on Twitter last Thursday that she and former NHL player Jarret Stoll were engaged and her former dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy also alluded to it in a TV interview. Andrews later confirmed her engagement and flashed a giant diamond engagement ring at Los Angeles International Airport. A source told E! News exclusively, "They are engaged and couldn't be happier!"

Andrews posted on Instagram Thursday a photo of her kissing Stoll at Disneyland's celebrity favorite, members-only Club 33, with her wearing a sparkling ring on her ring finger again.

"#Tbt To last week's magical evening at @disneyland #Club33 @stolly28," she said.