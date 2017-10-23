Taylor Swift's Real Estate By the Numbers: Breaking Down Her Mansions, Penthouses and Vacation Abodes

Taylor Swift's real estate portfolio is seriously major.

The 10-time Grammy winner made her first splash in the housing market at just 20-years-old, plunking down nearly $2 million for her very first Tennessee mansh fit for not just any 'ol pop-country crossover star with two chart-topping albums under her belt.

Since then, Swift has spread her real estate wings from coast to coast, now calling multiples pieces of Beverly Hills, Nashville, Rhode Island and New York City home.

There's the beachfront vacation abode notorious for T. Swift's epic Independence Day blowouts, and the cozy Los Angeles pad featured in her Vogue "73 Questions" spot. Don't forget the "Bad Blood" songstress' $20 million penthouse in the Big Apple, which is currently undergoing renovations while Tay's busy dropping a cool $40,000 per month on a West Village rental. Casual.