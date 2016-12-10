Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom, Is Engaged

Your favorite Harry Potter kids are all grown up and starting to prepare to get married.

And the first Hogwarts student who may be off the market first is...Neville Longbottom!

Former child star-turned-hottie Matthew Lewis, who played the dorky but courageous character in the Harry Potter films, is engaged to girlfriend Angela Jones, the actor's rep confirmed to E! News Saturday.

"They're both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away," the rep said in a statement.

TMZ first reported the news, saying Lewis proposed in November. The outlet posted a photo of what appears to be her engagement announcement. The picture, reportedly taken from Jones' private Instagram account, shows her showcasing a new diamond ring on her ring finger while standing with Lewis in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.