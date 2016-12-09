Keke Palmer Spills Details on Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd's Makeout Session

Keke Palmer may not be kissing, but she's definitely telling.
Just a few days after the Scream Queens star documented her co-stars Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd makeout session at The Nice Guy, fans are hoping to learn more about this possible new romance.
Luckily, Keke was ready to shed some light at GQ's Men of the Year party Thursday night.
"I always have to break the news to the kids first. So Billie and Taylor, they're pretty adorable," she told E! News while wearing Houghton. "I'll let them explain who and what they are, whatever they are. But they are absolutely adorable."
Charley Gallay, Jesse Grant/Getty Images
She continued, "I love seeing them together. They're the sweetest people and they complement each other well."
During the couple's night out in Los Angeles, an eyewitness also spotted the pair whispering in each other's ears and staring into each other's eyes. Taylor and Billie have yet to publicly comment on the romance rumors.
Ultimately, this Scream Queens duo isn't the only pair making news this week. While filming scenes for the Fox series' second season, cameras spotted John Stamos and Lea Michele kissing near the ocean blue water.
Bruja, PacificCoastNews
Keke, can you help some pop culture fans out? What's going on in these scenes?
"As far as Lea and John kissing, I was confused by this. I didn't know there was no love connection going on here," she joked to E! News. "I'm going to ask them tonight about this because we're having a little wrap party. I'll call you and let you know."
Putting PDA pictures aside, Keke appeared to have a blast at GQ's annual party held at Chateau Marmont. She even had the chance to run into a few old friends.
"Why have we known each other so long @NickJonas!" she wrote on Instagram. "I feel like we old even tho we young hahhahaha #JingleJamTour08."