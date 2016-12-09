Keke Palmer Spills Details on Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd's Makeout Session

Keke Palmer may not be kissing, but she's definitely telling.

Just a few days after the Scream Queens star documented her co-stars Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd makeout session at The Nice Guy, fans are hoping to learn more about this possible new romance.

Luckily, Keke was ready to shed some light at GQ's Men of the Year party Thursday night.

"I always have to break the news to the kids first. So Billie and Taylor, they're pretty adorable," she told E! News while wearing Houghton. "I'll let them explain who and what they are, whatever they are. But they are absolutely adorable."