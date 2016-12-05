Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2017 Oscars

It's official: Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2017 Oscars.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Monday that Kimmel will follow Chris Rock's stint in 2015 when the 89th Academy Awards air on ABC on Feb. 26. Kimmel, who hosts his own late-night program on the network, hosted the 2016 Emmy Awards. He has also hosted the ESPY Awards in 2007, plus the American Music Awards in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008.
Variety first reported Kimmel's participation.
"Yes, I am hosting the Oscars. This is not a prank," Kimmel tweeted an hour after the news broke. "And if it is, my revenge on @TheAcademy will be terrible & sweet. Thx to @alsformalwear."
In a statement released later in the day, Kimmel further shared his excitement for the big hosting gig, joking, "Mike and Jennifer have an excellent plan and their enthusiasm is infectious. I am honored to have been chosen to host the 89th and final Oscars."
Nominations for the 2017 Oscars will be announced Jan. 24, 2017.
Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd are producing the ceremony. "Mike and Jennifer have a great working relationship and a tremendous love and respect for film," Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Academy President, told E! News in a statement last month. "[They] will surely draw from their vast experience to create an exceptional and unforgettable event for movie fans everywhere."
De Luca and Todd can't wait to begin working with Kimmel next year. "Jimmy's ability to connect with people is what makes him a singular choice for this job," they said Monday. "His frank observations, relatable persona, wry humor and love of all kinds of film make him a natural fit for the Oscars stage." Similarly, Boone Isaacs praised their pick, saying, "Jimmy has the qualities of all the great hosts. He knows who he is, he knows the audience and he knows how to captain a ship with many moving parts. We're thrilled he has agreed to host our show."
Nine people have hosted both the Emmys and the Academy Awards—Johnny Carson, Ellen DeGeneres, Sammy Davis, Jr., Jane Fonda, Neil Patrick Harris, David Letterman, Shirley MacLaine, Frank Sinatra and Jon Stewart—but only Kimmel will do so in the same cycle.
"The Oscars are in great hands with Jimmy," Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said. "He is razor sharp, funny, and unpredictable, and has proven himself a master of live event television, which is perfect for our audience around the world." Channing Dungey, President ABC Entertainment, agreed. "Jimmy is the perfect choice for us. He is deeply rooted in the Hollywood community and gifted at connecting with an audience as the consummate emcee," Dungey said. "We expect the evening will be filled with great fun while honoring the best in the movie business."