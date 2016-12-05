Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2017 Oscars

It's official: Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2017 Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Monday that Kimmel will follow Chris Rock's stint in 2015 when the 89th Academy Awards air on ABC on Feb. 26. Kimmel, who hosts his own late-night program on the network, hosted the 2016 Emmy Awards. He has also hosted the ESPY Awards in 2007, plus the American Music Awards in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Variety first reported Kimmel's participation.

"Yes, I am hosting the Oscars. This is not a prank," Kimmel tweeted an hour after the news broke. "And if it is, my revenge on @TheAcademy will be terrible & sweet. Thx to @alsformalwear."