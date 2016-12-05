Scream Queens Stars Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd Caught Making Out

A couple of co-stars are heating up in real life!

Scream Queens stars Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd were caught making out Sunday night. Fellow Scream Queens star Keke Palmerdocumented the hot moment on Snapchat with a picture that she captioned, "Omg omg omg OMG."

An eyewitness also told E! News that this potential couple, who was also joined by Abigail Breslin, showed PDA all night long at The Nice Guy before heading out with Palmer. "He was sitting really close to Billie, whispering in each other's ears twice and kiss," the eyewitness said.