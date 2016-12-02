BREAKING!

Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh Split After 5 Months of Dating: Reports

by Lily Harrison | Fri., Dec. 2, 2016 4:05 AM

Hilary Duff's relationship with Jason Walsh was so yesterday.

According to multiple outlets, the Younger star has split with her trainer boyfriend after five months of dating.

"They weren't on the same page," a source told People. "He wants to move to New York, but her life is in L.A."

And while the two only went official, you know, Instagram official, last month, Hilary and Jason have actually been dating one another since earlier this summer.

The blonde made her social media debut with her man mid-October by posting a photo of the two smooching with the following caption, "Date night with J."

The former lovebirds most recently were seen enjoying a romantic vacation in Hawaii just a few weeks ago.

During a guest appearance on Good Day New York, Hilary answered questions about her love life at the time.

"We've known each other for a really long time and he's a great guy and we have a lot of fun together. It's not to have that excitement in my life," she explained.

Jason was the first relationship that Hilary had been public about since splitting from hockey player Mike Comrie back in 2014. The two share a 4-year-old son together, Luca.

Duff did not mention her reported split from Walsh when she co-hosted The Talk Thursday.

