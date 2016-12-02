Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh Split After 5 Months of Dating: Reports

Hilary Duff's relationship with Jason Walsh was so yesterday.

According to multiple outlets, the Younger star has split with her trainer boyfriend after five months of dating.

"They weren't on the same page," a source told People. "He wants to move to New York, but her life is in L.A."

And while the two only went official, you know, Instagram official, last month, Hilary and Jason have actually been dating one another since earlier this summer.

The blonde made her social media debut with her man mid-October by posting a photo of the two smooching with the following caption, "Date night with J."