Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall & Husband Mike Tindall Expecting Baby No. 2

Another Royal baby is on the way!

Zara Tindall, one of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren and cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry, and husband Mike Tindall are expecting their second child.

A spokesperson for the couple announced the news Wednesday, adding that the new baby will be born around late spring.

"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and members of the Royal Family are delighted with the news," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

Zara, a 35-year-old champion equestrian who made her Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games, and Mike, a 38-year-old former England rugby player, wed in 2011. They are parents to daughter Mia Grace Tindall, 2. The couple debuted the first photo of the child on the cover of Hello! magazine in March 2014.