Anthony Michael Hall Sentenced to Three Years Probation for Assault Against Neighbor

by Kendall Fisher |

Anthony Michael Hall

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Sundance

UPDATEAnthony Michael Hall plead no contest in relation to a November 2016 altercation with his next-door neighbor, E! News has learned. He entered the plea of one misdemeanor count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. 

The actor was sentenced to three years of summary probation and 40 hours of community service. 

________

 Anthony Michael Hall has found himself in legal hot water over an altercation with a neighbor.

E! News can confirm the Breakfast Club star was charged with felony assault and "serious bodily injury" and could serve up to seven years in prison. According to the court documents, Hall used "violent force" against his neighbor outside their Playa del Rey condominium in September. He allegedly broke the neighbor's wrist and back during the confrontation, TMZ reports.

The L.A. county superior court released the documents, charging Hall with the felony assault. His sentence was increased from four to seven years in prison due to the addition of a bodily injury charge.

We're told the arraignment date has not yet been set. 

Interestingly enough, this is the second time Hall has had a legal issue with a neighbor.

In 2011, the former '80s teen star was taken into custody after a confrontation with another resident at his Westside L.A. condominium complex. 

Sources said the dispute began when Hall had a fit and started ripping up plants in the condominium's common area. When the neighbor came out of his unit to see what the commotion was, Hall yelled profanity at him and threatened to "beat [him] to a pulp."

Shortly thereafter, Hall followed through on his threats and went pounding on the neighbor's door to challenge him to a fight. The neighbor then called the cops and Hall was booked on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

(This story was originally published Monday, November 28, 2016 at 1:44 p.m.)

