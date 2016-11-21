Thanksgiving Outfit Recipes for Perfecting the Ultimate Holiday Look

Chances are you're not doing nothing on Thanksgiving.

Whether you're an orphaned expat breaking bread with new family Friendsgiving-style, you're heading into new territory a.k.a. meeting the S.O.'s parents or you're having an intimate at-home celebration with immediate family only, there are certain unwritten dress codes to know. Like any holiday recipe, these outfits must follow specific guidelines in order to be appropriate for each potential situation—capeesh?

So without further ado, keep scrolling for your intro to the five main wardrobe formulas Thanksgiving brings—oh, and pass it on to the rest of the fam, will you?