Thanksgiving Outfit Recipes for Perfecting the Ultimate Holiday Look

Chances are you're not doing nothing on Thanksgiving.
Whether you're an orphaned expat breaking bread with new family Friendsgiving-style, you're heading into new territory a.k.a. meeting the S.O.'s parents or you're having an intimate at-home celebration with immediate family only, there are certain unwritten dress codes to know. Like any holiday recipe, these outfits must follow specific guidelines in order to be appropriate for each potential situation—capeesh?
So without further ado, keep scrolling for your intro to the five main wardrobe formulas Thanksgiving brings—oh, and pass it on to the rest of the fam, will you?
This wardrobe recipe is for those whose Thanksgiving consists of going nowhere and hanging out with immediate family only (or for those of you who don't celebrate the holiday and end up eating takeout in your pajamas). Because comfort is the key ingredient, it's a simple equation to follow. The directions go: one part silk PJs set, one part cozy slippers, one part luxe throw blanket you won't come out from under for anything and one part your drinkwear of choice, which is probably a mug (or a champagne flute—to each their own).
Olivia Von Halle Lila Printed Silk-Satin Pajama Set, $250; Nordstrom at Home Cuddle Up Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $149; Anthropologie Limited Edition Golden Monogram Mug, $10; Ugg Women's Scuffette II, $85
If your fam is the type to group hike after the big feast, this attire is for you. Again, it's about comfort (after all, the stretchier the pants, the better with this holiday) but it's also about wearing stylish activewear. Throw a cute, extra-warm sweater over your favorite pair of leggings then finish your look off with sneakers (ones that will actually support you), a cozy hat and anything extra (like the above puffy vest) is optional. Obviously, that add-on comes after the meal for the outdoor portion of the evening.
H&M Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $35; J.Crew Excursion Quilted Down Vest, $98; Bodyism I Am Shiny Paneled Stretch-Jersey Leggings, $58; River Island Red Knit Bobble Hat, $26; Nike Air Presto, $120
Meeting your lover's parents this weekend? Your outfit and your etiquette should be on their best behavior. In order to get this recipe right, the look you're going for lies somewhere in the middle of business-appropriate and fashion-forward. You want your personality to shine, just in all the right ways. Sporting a patterned skirt is always a good call, but keep its length in mind when picking out the perfect one. Keep your top simple (and buttoned up) then slip on a cute pair of boots—nothing too sultry.
Mango Chest-Pocket Silk Blouse, $80; Topshop Woven Craft A-Line Mini Skirt, $68; Boohoo Night Daisy Velvet Box Clutch, $30; Express Faux Suede Chelsea Boot, $60; Donna Karan New York The Nudes Control Top Toeless Pantyhose, $20
If the way you and your big family celebrate Thanksgiving is by throwing a massive party complete with a sit-down dinner, this recipe is for you. It calls for a dressier outfit than the rest, but you still have to keep your neckline classy and your skirt length a little longer than usual. A floral pattern is always a safe and beautiful bet, one that will have you receiving all kinds of compliments. So choose something in that realm (and if it's short, translucent tights are a must) then add some wow factor with a gorgeous purse and wrap-around, pointed-toe heels—a pair in a rich fabric like suede or velvet is always a nice festive touch.
Zara Flowing Frilly Floral Dress, $70; Rimmel London Lasting Finish Lipstick by Kate Moss in 01, $6; Steve Madden Tracie, $60; Forever 21 Classic Opaque Tights, $6; Aldo Vibovalentia, $50
Choosing to spend the holiday with friends is more common now than ever, and it allows you to get a lot trendier with your outfit choices (arguably, this outfit will be the most you). This recipe is a mixture of your personal style and what your favorite celebs like Gigi Hadid and Olivia Culpo have been wearing lately. The focal point? Thigh-high boots are not only extremely popular right now, but they're also bound to turn heads. Wear yours with an oversized sweatshirt or sweater dress and keep your jewelry minimal. And if you really like your friend (the one who's hosting) bring them something special—like this limited edition Rebecca Minkoff x Chandon holiday bottle—for toasting purposes.
Boohoo Cara Slash Neck Fisherman Jumper Dress, $30; Truffle Collection Thigh High Boot, $68; Kate Spade Cameron Street Mini Candace, $298; Missguided Thin Metal Choker Necklace Gold, $22; Rebecca Minkoff x Chandon Limited Edition Holiday 2016 Bottle, $24
Pop, fizz, clink!