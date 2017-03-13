Revisiting Adele's Best Concert Moments: Bat Crashing, a Brangelina Dedication and an Impromptu Spice Girls Cover

Will we ever find someone else like Adele? Judging by her latest world tour, it seems entirely unlikely.

Nearly a year ago, Adele said "Hello" to her first audience in Belfast to launch her Western European and North American tour. In that show alone, the 28-year-old multi-Grammy winner discussed her endless bowel movements with fans and helped a couple get engaged—and that was just one of 112 performances to come.

In the months to follow, the new mom dazzled her audiences with equal parts song and chatter, reserving chunks of time in her shows to regale attendees with her thoughts of the day—whether it was her love for Target, her admiration of Amy Winehouse or poking fun at her depressing world-famous ballads.

After nearly 365 days, Adele's winning moments have begun to pile up, so allow us to unpack her best: