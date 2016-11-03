Everything Carrie Underwood Has Worn at the CMA Awards Through the Years: See Her Style Evolution

Do you at least partly tune into the CMA Awards to witness Carrie Underwood's remarkable outfit changes? If so, you've come to the right place!

Last night was the 50th anniversary of country music's biggest night and the singer hosted the CMAs for the ninth time along with her co-host, Brad Paisley. And in addition to the country star power and the inspiring, uplifting performances, Underwood's stage style has become one of the most captivating parts of the night—and this year was no exception.

Underwood once again outdid herself for the 2016 CMAs, making 12 wardrobe changes as she transitioned from her princess-appropriate ballgown on the red carpet to the bejeweled halter dress she wore while paying tribute to Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dolly Parton.