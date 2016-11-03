Everything Carrie Underwood Has Worn at the CMA Awards Through the Years: See Her Style Evolution

Do you at least partly tune into the CMA Awards to witness Carrie Underwood's remarkable outfit changes? If so, you've come to the right place!
Last night was the 50th anniversary of country music's biggest night and the singer hosted the CMAs for the ninth time along with her co-host, Brad Paisley. And in addition to the country star power and the inspiring, uplifting performances, Underwood's stage style has become one of the most captivating parts of the night—and this year was no exception.
Underwood once again outdid herself for the 2016 CMAs, making 12 wardrobe changes as she transitioned from her princess-appropriate ballgown on the red carpet to the bejeweled halter dress she wore while paying tribute to Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dolly Parton.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The American Idol winner-turned platinum-selling artist loves to wear sequined, elegant gowns like this one on the red carpet. One of her go-to designers, Reem Acra, put together this dress for Underwood at the 2011 CMA Awards.
The singer has been known to repeat her favorite designers over the years or even during the course of one night.
Rick Diamond/WireImage
She stepped out of her comfort zone and opted for a more sophisticated look at the 2013 CMA Awards.
This mod-inspired, cutout mini dress was designed by another one of her personal favorites, Georges Chakra. The singer was also seen on stage that night in a floral pantsuit by Elena Reva.
Frederick Breedon/FilmMagic
At last year's CMA Awards, Underwood rocked a more casual look during her performance. This ensemble by Erevos Aether brings out the singer's edgier side that we all know and love.
But this is just the tip of the ice berg. Take a look through all of her looks from 12 years of CMA Awards appearances, starting with her debut in 2005.