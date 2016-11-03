Gigi Hadid's Got a Trick for Wearing Your Sweats in Public

Loungewear's got this VS Angel's stamp of approval.

Kate Moss has her slip dresses, Taylor Swift has her crop tops and Gigi Hadid has her...sweats. If there's anything (among the many things) you can learn from the top model, it's that wearing your sweatpants, sweatshirts, etc. in public is no longer a faux pas. Exhibit A: the above photo in her Olivia von Halle tracksuit.

Traditionally reserved for gym class or couch days at home, sweats don't exactly exude high style, that is, on their own. That's why it's important to take note of how the star has expertly put together her ensemble.

Ready for the lesson?