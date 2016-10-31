Hey, Real Quick! 5 Minutes With freeSTYLE's Cinya Burton

You already know that celeb trends are ever-evolving, so it can feel like a full-time job trying to keep tabs. Luckily, though, things just got a whole lot easier.

Thanks to the new freeSTYLE show, once a week, E! News' own Zuri Hall and Cinya Burton will be joined by an industry pro to cover all things beauty and style with a focus on celebs, of course. The show will cover topics like new products you need to know and step-by-step makeup tutorials.

Before you tune in live to watch, here's a bit more about one of the faces you'll see in front of the camera, Cinya Burton!