Everything We Know About the All-Female Ocean's 8 Spinoff

UPDATE: Ocean's 8 just added a slew of big names to its already long list of celebs who will take part in the film.

Multiple reports say Katie Holmes, Anna Wintour and James Corden will all be making cameos in the upcoming, female-driven film.

Holmes confirmed the news at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Friday, explaining, "I'm a fan of all the Ocean's movies. So, I'm happy that it has so many amazing women in it, so many amazing actresses. It's really so much fun being a part of," Holmes told Entertainment Tonight. "I play myself. It's just a cameo."

Meanwhile, the film will reportedly be recreating a version of the Met Gala at some point in the film during which Wintour will also make a cameo as herself.

