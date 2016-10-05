Orange Is the New Black's Laura Prepon Engaged to Ben Foster: See Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring

It's been less than 24 hours and already two Orange Is the New Black stars have revealed that they're engaged!

Laura Prepon was walking the red carpet at the New York premiere of the highly anticipated thriller The Girl on the Train Tuesday when all eyes turned to her flashy ring finger. The 36-year-old proudly posed with her diamond ring as she and fiancé Ben Foster made their red carpet debut as a couple. A source later confirmed the actors are indeed planning to wed.

Prepon modeled a Nha Khanh dress, LK Bennett heels and carried an Inge Christopher clutch at the event.

And while she and Foster have been spotted around the Big Apple during their downtime off set, the former star of That ‘70s Show and the X-Men: The Last Stand actor have been linked as early as July.