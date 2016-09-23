Inside the Jailhouse Life of 10 Infamous Criminals

Just because some of the world's most notorious criminals are serving multiple life sentences in prison doesn't mean they haven't been keeping busy. In fact, people such as the Menendez brothers, the Charles Manson "family" and more have gotten college degrees, married and more.

With so much time on their hands, these criminals have had to figure out what to do with themselves, as most of them have been denied parole (some even on multiple occasions). So what is life like behind bars? Read on to hear more:

1. O.J. Simpson: Exactly 13 years after being acquitted of Nicole Brown Simpson's and Ron Goldman's murders in 1995, the former NFL star was charged to 33 years in prison, with eligibility for parole after nine, for armed robbery of sports memorabilia from a dealer at a Las Vegas hotel.