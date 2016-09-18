Laverne Cox Has Been Practicing Not Fainting In Case She Runs Into Beyonce at the 2016 Emmy Awards

How does one prepare for the chance that they might share such a momentous occasion with the pop icon? "I've been practicing just in case she does win," Laverne admitted. "And not fainting and falling out."

Might she dare go in for a hug, Giuliana wondered? ""I don't know. I'm going to let her take the lead because she's Queen B," the Orange Is the New Black actress gushed. "You must let the diva take the lead!"

And if you think there was anyone else on the red carpet who Laverne was excited to meet, think again. "I've honestly just been thinking about Beyonce," she admitted. Hard to argue with that.

For more from Laverne, be sure to check out the video above.