The Art of the Public Apology: How Celebrities Fared After Saying Sorry for Their Scandals

As Justin Bieber's famous lyric rings, "Is it too late now to say sorry?" For some famous faces, the answer is no. For others, the jury is still out.

When a celebrity is at the center of controversy, the proceeding damage control can be tricky. For many famous faces, the first step involves making a public address to their fans, their loved ones and their colleagues to strategically and, hopefully, genuinely make amends for the trouble they've caused. While many public figures hope their apology will be met with open arms, the context and delivery of such an apology can sometimes make matters worse.

Still, the only way to understand the true impact of a celebrity sorry is in hindsight. What did they say? How did the world respond? What have they done since? Though these are simple questions, careers have been made and broken upon such answers.

Here's a look back at some of Hollywood's notable apologies and their aftermaths.