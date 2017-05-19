Anthony Weiner Just Couldn't Help Himself: Anatomy of an Epic Twitter-and-Sext-Fueled Downfall

Anthony Weiner's ultimate downfall was years in the making, but when it came, it came fast. And he had no one but himself to blame.

The ex-congressman pleaded guilty Friday morning in a federal courtroom in New York to transferring obscene material to a minor, NBC News reports. Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 8; prosecutors are recommending a sentence of between 21 and 27 months in prison on the charge, which carries up to a 10-year prison sentence, but a judge could also decide to give him just probation. Either way, Weiner must register as a sex offender.

His father and brother were reportedly in court with him. Noticeably absent was Huma Abedin, who left Weiner last summer, in the middle of longtime boss Hillary Clinton's run for president, after he was once again caught exchanging sexually explicit messages with a woman online. Barely two hours after he entered his plea came the report that she had filed for divorce.

It now seems like another lifetime ago when Rep. Anthony Weiner was just a veteran politician with a still-bright future, a Democrat from Brooklyn, a college friend of Jon Stewart's who was trading witticisms on The Daily Show.

So, how did we get here?