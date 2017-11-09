How To Get Away With Murder's Liza Weil and Paul Adelstein's Divorce Finalized

Update on Thursday, November 9: Liza Weil and Paul Adelstein's divorce was finalized on Wednesday, court records show.

Another talented, Hollywood couple has decided to call it quits.

E! News can confirm How to Get Away With Murder star Liza Weil and Scandal's very own Paul Adelstein are headed for a divorce after more than nine years of marriage.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Liza wrote the day of separation was Jan. 15, 2016. She ultimately filed divorce papers at the end of March and cited irreconcilable differences.

The couple, who has one five-year-old child together, is hoping to share joint custody. Spousal support is expected to be discussed and finalized in mediation.

News of the couple breaking up comes at a time when both parties are succeeding in their professional lives.