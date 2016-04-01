Kelsea Ballerini Is Ready to Sparkle on ACM Awards 2016 Red Carpet

Kelsea Ballerini is ready to turn heads on the 2016 ACM Awards red carpet!

The 22-year-old country singer and Tennessee native, known for hit songs such as "Love Me Like You Mean It" and "Dibs," will attend the show in Las Vegas Sunday as a winner. Last week, it was revealed she had already received a preliminary award of New Female Vocalist of the Year.

But before the festivities begin, Ballerini has to find a dress, of course. She invited E! News along as she browsed outfits.

"My favorite thing ever is walking into a room and there's like, shoes and dresses and sparkles in the room," Ballerini told E! News. "It's a good time."

"It's my first ACM Awards in Vegas, so I think that I kinda I want to go a little more dramatic, a little more, like, sparkle fun Vegas," she added.