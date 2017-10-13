Bootcut Jeans: Will You Kick Your Skinny Jeans to the Curb?

Wagner Az / AKM-GSI
One classic look you can't go wrong with? Bootcut jeans.
You most likely have them tucked in the back of your closet (or you donated those puppies back in the ‘90s), but it's time to dust them off and make them relevant again. Why you ask? For starters, they make your legs look super long—like, supermodel long (see Kate Hudson for inspiration)—and secondly, it's arguably the most universal style.
If this is your first encounter with bootcut jeans, you might want to keep things simple with a classic style. They're a great foundation piece when it comes to putting together casual outfits with major style. While you're at it, play with different washes! Lighter blues and white denim are great for daytime looks while darker blues and black denim are easy to dress up for a night-appropriate feel.
GONZALO/Bauergriffin.com
You already know frayed-hems are on the rise, but what you probably didn't know is that it's being added to almost every style of denim. It adds instant edge to whatever it touches, including Alessandra Ambrosio. Unravel your hems and step out in a vintage band tee and boots (or Converse if you're looking to be extra comfy).
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Zoë Kravitz always hits the right fashion chords (did you know one of her best friends is Alexander Wang?), so it's no surprise she's wearing bootcut jeans with an unexpected twist—they're cropped. If you're not ready to commit to a full-length look (summer is just around the corner…), then chop your denim at your ankles. Just remember to wear cool shoes that day!
