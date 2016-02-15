Lady Gaga Honors David Bowie at Grammys 2016 With Touching and Rocking Tribute Performance

David Bowie's spirit lived on at the 2016 Grammys Monday.

Lady Gaga performed a moving tribute to the rock icon, one of the most celebrated musicians of all time, who died at age 69 on Jan. 10.

Channeling Bowie's glam rock alter ego Ziggy Stardust with red-orange hair, sparkling makeup, a white embellished suit, white shoes and a light pink feathered boa, Gaga sang a medley of his songs, opening with "Space Oddity." She also rocked out while performing tracks such as "Suffragette City," "Fashion" and "Let's Dance" and closed with the moving ballad "Heroes."

Gaga, 29, walked the red carpet channeling Stardust as well, wearing, a custom Marc Jacobs blue embellished blazer dress, blue eye shadow and red platform shoes.