Tori Spelling Suing Benihana After Suffering Third Degree Burns From Reported Hibachi Grill Fall

Tori Spelling is hoping to take a bite out of Benihana—financially speaking, that is.
The 42-year-old actress filed a personal injury suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday against the Japanese restaurant chain.
According to court docs obtained by E! News, Spelling claims she suffered wage loss, hospital and medical expenses and loss of earning capacity when she slipped and fell at a Benihana restaurant in Encino on April 5 and "sustained deep second and third degree burn injuries requiring hospitalization and surgery."
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Spelling is looking for compensatory damages.
According to multiple reports in April, Spelling tripped and fell on the restaurant's sizzling hot hibachi grill while enjoying an Easter Sunday dinner with husband Dean McDermott, their four children and a few pals. She visited the hospital after suffering a burn on the back of her right arm and also reportedly underwent skin grafts.
"Thanks for an amazing day @Scoutmasterson and @TheBillHorn. Perfect #Easter Sunday! Aside from the Benihana Burn!" she wrote on Instagram.
In late July, the True Tori star was doing a photo shoot with her children at home, her "Benihana burn" still very visible on her right arm.