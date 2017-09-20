Boyfriend of Murdered Reality TV Star Loredana Nesci Sentenced to 16 Years to Life

Chris Ragazzo/Sundance TV
UPDATE: Robert Reagan was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for the 2015 murder of his girlfriend, reality TV star and model Loredana Nesci, according to local reports. Weeks prior, he was found guilty of second-degree murder.
"I will never know what Loredana ever saw in you," a letter written by Nesci's brother Robert and read in court reportedly said. "She wasted years of her life, gifted you with so much money, and foolishly believed in your stories. You told her lie after lie."
"You were never grateful but, just like any other con man, you tried to dig deeper and get more out of her for doing nothing," the letter continued. "And when she was finally going to leave you, you gutted her like a farm animal."
Robert Reagan has been charged formally with one count of murder with a knife in the death of Loredana Nesci, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said on Friday. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison.
Loredana Nesci, an LAPD officer-turned lawyer who starred in the SundanceTV reality show Loredana, Esq. has been found dead at age 47 while her longtime partner, Robert Reagan, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police said in a statement obtained by E! News that around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, they received an emergency call from a "distraught male." Officers arrived at the Redondo Beach home Nesci shared with Reagan and their 5-year-old son Rocco Nesci-Reagan and found the reality star's body. They are investigating the incident as a homicide.
"A resident of Redondo Beach, Robert Reagan, 51 years of age has been arrested in connection with this homicide," police said in the statement.
Reagan has not commented. He is being held on $1 million bail, police records show.
Nesci appeared to have been stabbed or shot, Los Angeles South Bay-based newspaper The Daily Breeze quoted police as saying. The couple had had "an altercation" before the incident, the outlet reported, adding that their child was not home at the time.
Nesci, often dubbed "The Legal Diva," grew up in Connecticut and got her bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut in Storrs. She moved to California in 1996 and worked as a Los Angeles police officer. During her time on the force, she helped the FBI handle what is now dubbed the famous North Hollywood shootout of 1997, according to her website bio.
She went to law school years later and graduated with her Juris Doctorate from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut in 2002. She worked as a lawyer and returned to California two years later, where she opened her own practice. In 2008, she began hosting her own radio show on KCAA 1050 AM. Her reality series premiered on the SundanceTV channel in March 2014 and documented her life at home and on the job.
Nesci often posted photos and videos of her son and the family's two dogs, Louie and Toukie, on her Instagram page. The family also has two cats. Her friends are working to try and find homes for the pets.
(This story was originally published Friday, July 24, 2015 at 12:29 p.m.)