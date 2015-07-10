Nicky Hilton Is Married! Heiress Weds James Rothschild at Kensington Palace: All the Details

They do!

In a wedding fit for a King and Queen (literally), Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild tied the knot at Kensington Palace in London on Friday, E! News confirms. A source says the lovebirds were married in front of a wall of white flowers and reveals that non-denominational ceremony was performed by a woman.

The 31-year-old bride was spotted leaving famed hotel Claridges today dressed in her wedding gownahead of her nuptials. The blond beauty looked absolutely gorgeous in a dramatic white Valentino haute couture wedding dress, which features a voluminous ball skirt and sheer illusion sleeves. Hilton, whose hair was pulled back for the occasion, also toted a white bouquet and a sported a veil that spanned the length of her dress train.

Nicky's older sister, Paris Hilton, served as the maid of honor and wore a pale-blue floor-length chiffon dress by Dennis Basso, who designed the bridesmaids' dresses. Her mother, Kathy Hilton, also donned a periwinkle blue gown, which featured white embroidery on the bottom.