Gucci Mane Sentenced to 39 Months in Prison on Gun Charge, May Not Be Able to Tour Much After His Release

UPDATE: Mane pleaded guilty on Sept. 15 to aggravated assault for hitting a male fan in the head with a bottle at an Atlanta nightclub on March 16, 2013, resulting in a deep cut that required stitches. He was sentenced to three years in prison, to be served concurrently with his 39-month sentence for weapon possession.
The artist behind the State vs. Radric Davis II: The Caged Bird Sings remains caged.
Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison today—having already been in custody for 11 months, that he means he has 28 months left to serve—on a federal gun possession charge.
Facing a possible 10-year prison term if he had taken his chance at trial, Davis pleaded guilty in May to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones also said that the rapper may face travel limits for three years after his release as well. He would not be allowed to leave the Northern District of Georgia for more than seven days per month during that time unless his probation officer approves a longer trip.
Davis' attorney asked that his client be allowed to serve his time in a drug program housed on the West Coast, away from negative influences in the "Fugitive" rapper's hometown.
"He understands he has some work ahead of him and his goal is to bring resolution to this case and get back to performing," lawyer Drew Findling told the court, per the AJC. "He doesn't want anything to distract him. He wants to do anything to get back to the work place and the work place is the stage."
On Sept. 14, just days after going on a Twitter rant aimed at some of his fellow artists, including Nicki Minaj, police spotted him at around 1 a.m. walking on an Atlanta street and, when they stopped him, he became "increasingly agitated with officers and began cursing and threatening them," according to the federal indictment later handed down. Per the complaint he was in possession of a small amount of marijuana, a Glock 40-caliber handgun and 11 rounds of ammunition. He was on probation at the time, having been convicted of battery in 2011. He also had an aggravated assault conviction from 2005 on his record.
"I thank you and I definitely don't want to withdraw my plea," was all Gucci Mane had to say during today's hearing.
"You're a young man, You have a full life before you," Judge Jones told the rapper. "I see a lot of famous people move outside the line." And if Davis continued to misbehave, Jones added, "you're going to wake up one morning broke. You're going to wake up one morning back in prison."
While he hadn't quite figured out the appeal, the judge said, "according to young people, my nieces and nephews, you are quite cool."
(Originally published Aug. 20, 2014, at 4:56 p.m. PT)