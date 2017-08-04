We Calculated the Divorce Rate for Every Real Housewives Show and the Results Will Blow Your Mind

For a franchise called The Real Housewives, it sure is getting harder and harder to find a star who you can actually refer to as, you know, a wife. When we first calculated these numbers back in 2014, when The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer dropped a bomb on Twitter, announcing her decision to leave Mario, it was already startling to note that the franchise had an overall divorce rate of 33.9 percent.

And that was before Real Housewife of Atlanta Phaedra Parks split from her newly imprisoned husband Apollo Nida. And Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid called it quits with David Foster. And fellow RHOA star Cynthia Bailey announced her separation from Peter Thomas after a rocky six year marriage that ended as dramatically as it began back when Bailey first joined the Bravo series. (Remember her mother and sister conspiring to hide the marriage license from her on the day of her wedding? Savage.) And, of course, before news broke yesterday that Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino were divorcing after only seven months of marriage.

With all these splits in mind, we knew it was time to take a look at how the divorce rates have changed for each show—and for the franchise as a whole. As always, our guidelines have remained the same: Ladies who were divorced prior to joining the show were not counted, but any marriages and divorces (or divorce filings) that came during their time on The Real Housewives or after they left the franchise were included. Also included were separations (see: Dina Manzo).