Today's Tamron Hall Debuts Natural Hair for the First Time on TV: See the Look!

NBC, Instagram
NBC, Instagram
Tamron Hall debuted a very new look on this morning's episode of the Today show!
The 43-year-old anchor, who usually sports a straight, short pixie cut, showed up to set looking gorgeous with her natural, curly hair. "It's my first time wearing natural hair in my life on [TV]," Hall said today.
"It looks great," Al Roker chimed in.
Hall teased that she was going au naturale before today's episode, writing on Twitter, "Keeping my promise this morning to the Queen of #naturalhair @CurlyNikki This morning on @TODAYshow no flat iron no heat no chemicals :)."
She also shared an Instagram photo of her natural hair in between tapings, writing, "Drumroll!! @todayshow supports the #natural hair. @newsnation team loves too. 1st on tv."
Hall, who's been on a multi-day excursion with Bear Grylls for the Today show, also explained via Twitter, "I was out with @BearGrylls until midnight living in the wild. Got 4hrs of sleep simply too tires to blow dry and flat iron my hair."
We think Tamron looks beautiful!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy