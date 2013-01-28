Boy Meets World Sequel: Rowan Blanchard Cast as Cory and Topanga's Daughter in Girls Meets World

World, it's time to meet girl!

Girl Meets World, Disney Channel's spinoff of Boy Meets World, has cast the role of Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga's (Danielle Fishel) daughter. Rowan Blanchard, 11, has landed the role of Riley after a national casting search, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The pilot, which is told from Riley's point-of-view, was just officially picked up by the network, is set to begin shooting in February.

Fishel promises that the spinoff will have "heart"

Blanchard's previous credits include The Back-up Plan and Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D.

"As soon as Rowan walked into the room, I was reminded of why Ben Savage was loved as Cory Matthews," Michael Jacobs, the project's executive producer, tells EW. "Rowan is real and accessible and I am hopeful this girl is about to meet a world that will love growing up with her as well."

Fishel recently promised that the spinoff will definitely please fans of the original series, saying, "If we're going to try and bring it back, we want to bring it back with the same heart and integrity and innocence that the first one had. We're going to make sure we don't let anybody down."

Are Cory and Topanga your favorite retro TV couple?

