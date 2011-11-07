"Roly-Poly" Jennifer Garner on Kid Co-Star Yara Shahidi: "She Would Take Me Down"

"She's a worthy adversary. Look at that kid," Jennifer told us when we asked her what it was like going toe-to-toe with newbie Yara Shahidi, instead of her usual buffed-up competition. "She would take me down right now. It wouldn't be that hard today; I'm pretty roly-poly, but she can do anything, this girl."

What the heck is up with all these women talking about children (or babies, in Nikki Reed's case) beatin' them up? Oh well, at least it's providing for some serious LOLs.

Oh, and for the record, the gal and girl do get into some heavy sparring on the big screen. And it's hilarious in all the right ways—mostly because Jen, who plays a bitchy conservative Midwest trophy wife—cusses just as much as she prays.