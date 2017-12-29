For Telli and her man, boxer Deontay Wilder, it's a little different. The two are expecting their first child together, which will be Telli's second and Deontay's fifth. Plus, Telli is constantly on the road with him and "they're attached at the hip," so it makes balance a little challenging.

Telli admits it has been hard at times to balance her own aspirations with so much going on in her personal life. "I've had to put my career on the backburner," Telli shared with E! News.

With her new lifestyle app on the way in 2018, and her child about to be born, she's more ready than ever to try to be the best partner, mom and career gal she can be. In fact, her app is designed to help other women do the same. She's building her empire and we're so here for it!