Gettin' that money!
Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro are hustling and they want the world to know it. On this week's episode of WAGS L.A., the ladies have a launch party for their clothing line Nat & Olivia and of course they decide to invite their haters to come see all of their hard work.
"Tonight's a good chance to show people what we've been doing," Natalie shared. "This is what we put our energy into," Olivia added. "Not boning for Birkins." So any doubts about how these ladies earn their money has been put to rest.
While those ladies are busy making their bond stronger, unfortunately, Sasha Gates and Autumn Ajirotutu are getting farther apart. After agreeing to sit down for a one on one, things quickly take a turn for the worse.
Both ladies walked away in tears and with a lot of f-bombs dropped. It looks like some things are better left unsaid. These two may never be able to end their feud.
As for Barbie Blank and Sheldon Souray, their marriage is still on the rocks, but they were able to put aside their issues and head out for a night on the town with Amber Nichole Miller and Tito Ortiz.
During the course of dinner Barbie offered to train Tito if he were ever interested in getting into the WWE. Which was not exactly the plan for Amber, who was expecting him to retire soon and not risk another injury.
"I don't want you to get injured again," Amber shared. "The body bumping, the head slamming. 100 percent I'm not into it." Uh-oh. We feel an argument brewing.
