The Miz and Maryse are going house hunting in Cleveland, but Maryse isn't sold on the 12,400 square-foot mansion.
In this clip from tonight's season finale of Total Divas, Mike takes Maryse to look at the home in hopes that Maryse would consider moving to Cleveland once the baby comes, but that seems to be the last thing on the mom-to-be's mind.
"You can't be serious right now," Maryse told her husband.
But Mike had his reasons. "I get you don't like Cleveland. But here's the thing, how much do you go out? If we found a house that is just magnificent, that is us, that is grandiose, that is huge, that has everything that you ever wanted in a house…" Mike trailed off.
Maryse, quickly becoming emotional, interjected. "I'm extremely busy and I'm always gone. I need to figure out what I'm gonna do with my life, what I'm gonna do with my career, what I'm gonna with my job, what I'm gonna do with my house. Do you understand how much s--t I have to deal with right now?" a frustrated Maryse asked.
"Yes, that's why I was trying to take something off your table," Mike responded.
"That is actually adding s--t to my freaking table. I feel extremely freaking anxious right now. I don't if it's because I'm pregnant or what the f--k is going on, but I'm freaking out," Maryse exclaimed.
See the tense moment go down in the clip above.
Brand new episodes of "Total Divas," Thursdays at 9:30pm on E!